Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Short Interest Up 18.1% in April

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $122.04. 2,061,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,603. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

