Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %

CCI stock opened at $123.09 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

