CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $167.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.