Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 644,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,252. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 94.59% and a negative return on equity of 73.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

CTSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.