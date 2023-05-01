Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($34.44) to €30.00 ($33.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 18.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

