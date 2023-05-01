Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Update

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) by 4,232.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,626 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Dave Stock Up 25.0 %

DAVEW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 186,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,595. Dave has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

