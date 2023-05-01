Davidson Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,818 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 27,272.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.34. 57,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,004. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.61.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

