Davidson Capital Management Inc. Invests $735,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.28.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

