Davidson Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNSL traded up $11.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $338.03. 55,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $345.75. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 20.44%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

