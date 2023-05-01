Davidson Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.02 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,382,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

