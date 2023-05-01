Davidson Capital Management Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 248,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,290. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

