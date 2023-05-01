Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $45.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

FHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,201. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,417 shares of company stock valued at $447,061. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

