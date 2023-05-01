Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $45.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.
FHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.
Federated Hermes Price Performance
NYSE:FHI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,201. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,417 shares of company stock valued at $447,061. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federated Hermes (FHI)
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.