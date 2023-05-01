Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $155.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $154.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.