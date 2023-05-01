Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $109.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.56.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

WNS Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WNS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 31.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.