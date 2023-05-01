Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $109.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.56.
WNS Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66.
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
