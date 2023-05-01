DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 747,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

DHI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.15 million, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.92 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DHI Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DHI Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

