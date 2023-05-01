Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $145.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.71 and its 200 day moving average is $142.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

