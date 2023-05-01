Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $22.98 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,120 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $59.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

