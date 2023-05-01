Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $31.43 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,130 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Perrigo worth $31,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,438,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,886,000 after buying an additional 857,700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,446,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 691,261 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,684,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,680 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

