Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,955 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,458,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

