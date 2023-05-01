Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $7.43 Million Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,738 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.24% of Concrete Pumping worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Stock Up 0.1 %

BBCP stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Concrete Pumping Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

