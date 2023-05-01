Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163,061 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Hanesbrands worth $47,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.