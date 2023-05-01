Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 150.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $1,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of ODC opened at $42.38 on Monday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.57%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

