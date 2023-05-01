Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith-Midland were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMID. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Smith-Midland by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,070,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Smith-Midland by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 42,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMID opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 million, a PE ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. Smith-Midland Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

