Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 104,752 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 104,752 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $41,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $84.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.