Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 110,120 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,120 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $22,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $59.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

