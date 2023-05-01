Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

LYV stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.61.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

