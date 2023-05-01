Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,341 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.