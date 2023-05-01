Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

