Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGIGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the March 31st total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTGI traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. 17,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,838. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Digerati Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

