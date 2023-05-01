Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DGHI remained flat at $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,430. Digihost Technology has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digihost Technology stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGHI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Digihost Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

