Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Short Interest Up 8.7% in April

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,540,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.93. 2,268,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,744. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $146.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after acquiring an additional 483,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

