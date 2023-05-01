Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57.75

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00007116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $57.75 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.02775448 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

