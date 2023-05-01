Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stock Holdings Raised by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,099 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 19.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 10.23% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $160,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 102.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,614. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

