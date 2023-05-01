Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.93

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 1959045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.