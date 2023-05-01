Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Gap Down to $120.78

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $120.78, but opened at $117.56. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $120.98, with a volume of 48,998 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.91. The company has a market cap of $526.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.40.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

