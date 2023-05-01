DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,300 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 398,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $13.73.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
