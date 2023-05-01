DuPont de Nemours (DD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DD stock opened at $69.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

