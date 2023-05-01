dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

DYFSF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Monday. dynaCERT has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT, Inc engages in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

