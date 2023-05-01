EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 76.6% against the US dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $15.04 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00307932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012744 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00681225 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

