Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,500 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 755,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $148.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day moving average of $136.64.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,828. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 372.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.