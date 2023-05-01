Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Update

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. 102,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 982,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 26.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,581,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after buying an additional 334,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 214.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

