Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.80

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 4632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDNMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Edenred from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edenred from €63.00 ($70.00) to €62.00 ($68.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Edenred alerts:

Edenred Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.