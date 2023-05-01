Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $252.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

