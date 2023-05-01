Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 34,565 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,565 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 72,460 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.03 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

