Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 996 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

