Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,002 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $34.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.52. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.88.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.17 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Equities analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMOT. Northland Securities raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

