Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,131 shares of company stock valued at $8,885,245. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce stock opened at $198.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The company has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 944.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

