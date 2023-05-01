Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.89 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

