Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 5,140 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $55.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.