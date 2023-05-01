Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,951,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,639,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.63. 691,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,125. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

